Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 14th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 50-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 14.

Total Confirmed Cases 6,287 Active Cases 2,712 New Cases for the day 309 Observation in hospitals 341 Recovered & Discharged 3,561 Total Deaths 14