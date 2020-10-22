Oct 22 2020 October 22, 2020 October 22, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

14th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 14th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 50-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 14.

Total Confirmed Cases 6,287
Active Cases 2,712
New Cases for the day 309
Observation in hospitals 341
Recovered & Discharged 3,561
Total Deaths 14
