Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says Constitutional Amendments are proof of the selfish acts of politicians.

Speaking in Parliament today during the debate on the 20th Amendment MP Fonseka said regardless of the political party that the public vote for, they vote in belief that democracy will be protected and strengthened.

He claimed that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is however dragging the country backwards, to a time when the 18th Amendment prevailed, that strengthened a dictatorship, that is at present a stronger foothold for the 20th Amendment.

The Parliamentarian claimed that in reality the conscience of Members of Parliament tells them that democracy must be protected.

However, the MP charged that MPs benefits and desires take precedence claiming that this mentality reflects through Constitutional amendments.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara has questioned politicians’ part of the government faction if they can support the 20th Amendment to the Constitution true to their conscience.

The MP charged the government of heckling the Opposition including imprisoning its members, intimidating some and bribing several others, in order to have the 20th Amendment passed in Parliament.

He claimed that the 20th Amendment will pave way for a dictator as a leader who is not held accountable by the judiciary or Parliament.

He urged Members of Parliament to heed the advice directed by the Maha Sangha and to vote true to one’s conscience.

(Source: News Radio)