15 MPs identified as Rauff Hakeem’s first contacts

Fifteen MPs have been identified as the first contacts of MP Rauff Hakeem who was tested positive for COVID-19.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando told the media that 10 of these MPs are from the opposition and 5 from the government. He also said that they were instructed to take precautionary measures following the detection.

The parliament authorities traced the first contacts of Mr. Hakeem through CCTV footage installed within the parliamentary premises.