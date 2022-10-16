Oct 16 2022 October 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

15 protesters including SJB Nawalapitiya organizer arrested in Nawalapitiya

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

15 persons have been taken into Police custody including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organiser for Nawalapitiya during a protest in Nawalapitiya town today (October 16).

The relevant arrests were made for blocking the road and protesting against a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) rally which is being held at Nawalapitiya, according to police.

