15 protesters including SJB Nawalapitiya organizer arrested in Nawalapitiya
Posted in Local News
15 persons have been taken into Police custody including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organiser for Nawalapitiya during a protest in Nawalapitiya town today (October 16).
The relevant arrests were made for blocking the road and protesting against a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) rally which is being held at Nawalapitiya, according to police.
why only the Organiser?
The SJB Leader should be in as well.
The Leader’s lady was at the venue where RW’s house was burnt.
Now she is basking in the UK.