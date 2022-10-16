Indian Coast Guard detains 5 Sri Lankan fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard said it had detained a mechanised fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast.

Sources in the Indian Coast Guard said the vessel, ICG Shaurya, spotted a boat registered in Sri Lanka fishing 90 nautical miles off the coast of Kanniyakumari on Saturday (Oct 15).

As the boat was reportedly inside Indian waters, it was detained along with its passengers – five Sri Lankan fishermen. The boat is likely to be brought to the Thoothukudi harbour on Sunday.

After being handed over to the Marine Police, they will be questioned and then produced before the court.

(Indian Coast Guard)