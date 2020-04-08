One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 189, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 44 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 189

Active Cases – 138

New Cases – 4

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228

Recovered & Discharged – 44

Deaths – 7