A group of 197 Sri Lankans stranded in Dubai due to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in the island this morning, onboard a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226 had landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 6.20am today.

Air Force personnel had proceeded to subject all passengers to disinfection upon their arrival.

Airport health units and security officers had also measured the body temperatures of returnees.

In addition to these measures airport officers had also personally inspected the group to determine if any of the passengers showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The group was then directed to undergo quarantine procedures by the Sri Lanka Army.

(Source: News Radio)