2-minute silence in Sri Lanka Parliament for the late Queen Elizabeth II

The Sri Lankan Parliament observes two-minutes silence in honour of Her Majesty the-late Queen Elizabeth II today (September 09) morning.

The motion was moved by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Queen Elizabeth II aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully on Thursday (September 08) afternoon at her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle where she had spent much of the summer.