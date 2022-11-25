2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam results released

The results of the GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination 2021 (held in 2022) was released today (November 25) and the results can be viewed on the Examination Department website www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk

Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena yesterday said that 518,245 candidates sat for the examination and 110,460 were private candidates.

The examination was held in 3,845 examination centres around the country and the number of coordinating centres were 542.

The Commissioner General said that an online facility will be granted for all school principals to download the examination results from the department’s official website.