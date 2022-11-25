Sri Lanka increases visa charges for several categories from December 1

Visa charges for several categories including the issuance of dual citizenship and issuance of visas for children of Sri Lankan parents holding foreign passports have been raised with effect from December 01, 2022, the Department of Immigration & Emigration says.

Accordingly, the fee for issuing dual citizenship has been amended to USD 2,000 from LKR 345,000, the Department said in a notice.

The fee for issuance of dual citizenship to a spouse or child under 22 years of age who is entitled to dual citizenship has been amended to USD 500 from LKR 57,000.

The fee for obtaining certified copies of certificates issued under Citizenship has been increased to Rs. 2,000. The administrative fee related to the bond signed by merchant seamen on landing was amended to USD 25.

The fee for obtaining electronic travel authorization online for tourists will be USD 50 and for businesses will be USD 55.

The fee for obtaining electronic travel authorization on arrival for tourists will be USD 60 and for businesses will be USD 65.

The fee for the issuance of a visa under the “My Dream Home Visa” program will be USD 200.

The fee for the issuance of a visa under the Resident Guest Scheme (RGS) Visa program will be USD 200.

The fee for the issuance of a visa for an appearance before the court will be USD 200.

The age group is not taken into account when charging a fee for the issuance of a visa for children of Sri Lankan parents with foreign passports, which will be USD 150.

Even the age group is not taken into account for the issuance of a visa for children who are dependents on a non-Sri Lankan spouse, and the fee will be USD 150.