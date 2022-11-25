Man arrested for throwing out child from 3rd floor of Samagipura Housing Complex

Sri Lanka Police arrested a man for throwing an infant off the balcony of a 3rd floor unit at the Samagipura Housing Complex in Grandpass today (November 25).

The child was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and was declared dead, confirmed Sri Lanka Police.

Police said the male child was only one and a half years old, and was thrown out by the brother of the child’s mother.

The cause of the incident has not been revealed yet

The suspect will be produced in court and an investigation is underway.