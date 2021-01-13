20kg of heroin found in a jungle area in Kosgoda

A heroin consignment weighing 20kg has been found while hidden in a jungle area in Kosgoda, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The contraband was recovered by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a special raid yesterday (January 12).

Search operations are underway to apprehend the suspects linked to the heroin consignment.

Police Spokesman said the stock of heroin has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.