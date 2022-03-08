2,500 Metric Tons of Gas shipment arrives and distribution to begin

Litro Gas says 2,500 metric tons of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived in Sri Lanka and is currently being unloaded at the company’s storage terminal in Kerawalapitiya.

With the arrival of domestic gas shipment, the gas companies have initiated their production, Trade Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

The two LP gas companies in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas and LAUGFS have been encountering issues in supplying the products as the banks were not allowing them to open letters of credit (LCs) due to the ongoing US dollar shortage.

With the distribution of required gas stocks, the shortage will be resolved immediately, Minister Alagiyawanna said.