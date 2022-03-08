Don’t create more issues for Sri Lanka – Ex-PM Wickremesinghe tells Government

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the decision taken by the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry to summon a number of Members of Parliament is problematic and also a security threat.

Raising a Parliamentary Privilege question in Parliament today, former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe noted that the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry is functioning based on a report compiled by a commission that has been challenged at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The former Premier noted the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry is summoning MPs based on the determinations made by the Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyratne.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the government must announce its stance pertaining to the commission and its mandate before allowing it to function.

The former Premier said the matter could also be taken internationally which will have serious consequences for the present government.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe added that the matter could also be taken at the September session of the UNHRC which will not be favourable to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe requested the government to inform Parliament about the mechanism it intends to follow regarding the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

(Source: News Radio)