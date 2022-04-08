300,000 metric tons of rice to be imported to Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Trade said that steps will be taken to import 300,000 metric tons of rice to ensure a continuous supply of Rice to the people at cheaper rates, during the festive season.

The consignment rice will be distributed to the public at concessionary prices through Sathosa outlets.

The first batch of 40,000 metric tons of rice imported to Sri Lanka under the Indian credit line will reach the island this weekend, the Ministry of Trade said.

The Ministry of Trade said Ponni Samba, Ponni Nadu, and White Kekulu will be imported.

1kg of Ponni Samba will be sold at Rs. 130/- and other types of Rice at Rs. 110/- per 1kg, said the Trade Ministry.