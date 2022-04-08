No Power Outages on April 13 and 14

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that No power cuts will be imposed on the 13th and 14th of April 2022, the two days of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), CEB is in possession of adequate stocks of fuel and furnace oil required for power generation.

Further, the duration of power cuts will be shorter in the coming days as the demand for electricity is expected to be low during the week-long holidays.

PUCSL has approved power cuts that would last for 2 hours on Saturday (April 09) and 1 hour on Sunday (April 10).

April 09 (Saturday)

Areas A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L – 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Areas P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W – 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Area CC1 – 3 hours and 30minutes from 6:00 AM to 9:30 AM.

April 10 (Sunday)

Areas A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W – 1 hour from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Area CC1 – 3 hours and 30 minutes from 6:00 AM to 9:30 AM