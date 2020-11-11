Coronavirus Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 46th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

The deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old male, a resident of the Imbulana area died while receiving treatment at the Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama.

With the PCR conducted on the deceased, the cause of death has been identified as exacerbation of severity of leukemia and respiratory complications due to COVID-19 infection.

This brings the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 46.