At least 50 passengers were injured when an SLTB and a private bus collided head on at Lunugamwehera on the Hambanthota-Wellawaya Main Road this afternoon, police said.

A private bus that had been en route to Ampara from Matara has collided head-on with an SLTB bus, which had been travelling from Dehiattakandiya to Matara.

They said the injured were admitted to the Lunugamwehera, Debarawewa and Hambantota Hospitals.

The drivers of both vehicles are among the injured.

Lunugamvehera Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.