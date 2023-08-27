50 more types of drugs to be imported to Sri Lanka within the next two weeks

Posted by Editor on August 27, 2023 - 9:18 am

50 more types of drugs will be imported to Sri Lanka within the next two weeks to control shortage of medicine to some extent, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health said.

Currently, there is a shortage of 230 medicines in the medical supply sector in Sri Lanka.

The ministry added, all those medicines will be ordered and imported immediately.

The importation of essential drugs is facilitated under the Indian loan assistance program.