500 buses for SLTB and 750 jeeps for Sri Lanka Police to be purchased from India

Sri Lanka is to purchase 500 new buses with 32 seating capacity for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) from India and another 750 jeeps for Sri Lanka Police under the Indian Line of Credit.

Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted at the meeting held on January 08, 2020 to procure 500 new buses of 32 – 35 seating capacity to the Sri Lanka Transport Board under the Indian loan grant scheme.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport for awarding the procurement for purchasing 500 new buses with 32 seating capacity to Ashok Leyland Company of India as per the recommendation furnished by the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile approval had been granted at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 16th November 2020 to purchase 750 jeeps for Sri Lanka Police including 150 jeeps for the Police Special Task Force (STF), under the Indian Line of Credit.

Accordingly, bids have been invited from companies recommended by the Indian Export and Import Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Public Security for awarding the above procurement to Mahindra and Mahindra Company of India, subject to the recommendation of the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.