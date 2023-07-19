62-year-old man shot dead in Ambalantota
Posted by Editor on July 19, 2023 - 7:38 am
A 62-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the area of Koggalla in Ambalantota this morning (July 19).
According to Police, three unidentified individuals had arrived at the residence and had reportedly been looking through one of the windows for the victim’s son early this morning (July 19).
At that time a small girl who was studying inside a room had noticed it and yelled out.
Thereafter, the victim had stepped out from the back door with a torch to inspect the commotion and at that moment gunmen had opened fire at the victim and fled the scene.
Several hours later, Sri Lanka Police arrested two men over the murder.
