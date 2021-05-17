70 more Grama Niladhari divisions placed under isolation
Posted in Local News
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that 70 Grama Niladhari divisions in 10 districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).
The following areas have been placed under isolation:
Batticaloa District
Kirankulam Police Area
- Lake road heading through Manchona (150C GN)
- Weaving Mill Road (150C GN)
- Velapodi Road (150C GN)
- Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN)
- Lake road heading to Vithanay (150B GN)
- Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN)
Trincomalee District
Kinniya Police Area
- Kinniya
- Periya Kinniya
- Kuttikarachchi
- Ahuthar Town
- Periyathumunei
- Malinturei
- Rahumaniya Tow
- Sinna Kinniya
- Mancholei
- Katteiyaru
- Kurinchakerny
- Munachchenei
Kurunegala District
Giriulla Police Area
- Hamangalla
- Narangoda North
- Narangoda South
- Batapothalla
- Malgamuwa
- Dodampotta
- Narangamuwa
- Wattegedara
- Katugampola
- Kaudumunna
- Hamanagoda
- Weththawa
- Mummana
- Maharagama
- Pahala Meddepola
- Ihala Maddepola
- Koduruwawala
- Mahingamuwa
- Siyabalawalana
- Bopitiya
- Ihala Labbala
- Pahala Labbala
- Maththegama
- Wellawa
Gampaha District
Biyagama Police Area
- Biyagama North
Ratnapura District
Kahawaththa Police Area
- Nugawela West
- Uduhaupe
- Nugawela East
- Endana
- Madalagama
Rakwana Police Area
- Panapitiya South
- Panapitiya North
- Gabbela
- Miyanawita West
Galle District
Elpitiya Police Area
- Batuwanhena
- Walambagala
Ampara District
Padiyathalawa Police Area
- Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village
Kalutara District
Ingiriya Police Area
- Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment
Agalawatta Police Area
- Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village
Matale District
Yatawatta Police Area
- Walpola
- Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village
Nuwara-Eliya District
Norwood Police Area
- Venchar
- Ingustre
- Tilary
Bagawanthalawa Police Area
- Curcusworld
- Bogawana
- Loinon
- Kotiyagala
- Bagawanthalawa
Hatton Police Area
- Nfield
