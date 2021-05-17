May 17 2021 May 17, 2021 May 17, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

70 more Grama Niladhari divisions placed under isolation

Sri Lanka Army road block

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that 70 Grama Niladhari divisions in 10 districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).

The following areas have been placed under isolation:

Batticaloa District

Kirankulam Police Area

  • Lake road heading through Manchona (150C GN)
  • Weaving Mill Road (150C GN)
  • Velapodi Road (150C GN)
  • Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN)
  • Lake road heading to Vithanay (150B GN)
  • Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN)

Trincomalee District

Kinniya Police Area

  • Kinniya
  • Periya Kinniya
  • Kuttikarachchi
  • Ahuthar Town
  • Periyathumunei
  • Malinturei
  • Rahumaniya Tow
  • Sinna Kinniya
  • Mancholei
  • Katteiyaru
  • Kurinchakerny
  • Munachchenei

Kurunegala District

Giriulla Police Area

  • Hamangalla
  • Narangoda North
  • Narangoda South
  • Batapothalla
  • Malgamuwa
  • Dodampotta
  • Narangamuwa
  • Wattegedara
  • Katugampola
  • Kaudumunna
  • Hamanagoda
  • Weththawa
  • Mummana
  • Maharagama
  • Pahala Meddepola
  • Ihala Maddepola
  • Koduruwawala
  • Mahingamuwa
  • Siyabalawalana
  • Bopitiya
  • Ihala Labbala
  • Pahala Labbala
  • Maththegama
  • Wellawa

Gampaha District

Biyagama Police Area

  • Biyagama North

Ratnapura District

Kahawaththa Police Area

  • Nugawela West
  • Uduhaupe
  • Nugawela East
  • Endana
  • Madalagama

Rakwana Police Area

  • Panapitiya South
  • Panapitiya North
  • Gabbela
  • Miyanawita West

Galle District

Elpitiya Police Area

  • Batuwanhena
  • Walambagala

Ampara District

Padiyathalawa Police Area

  • Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village

Kalutara District

Ingiriya Police Area

  • Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura
  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment

Agalawatta Police Area

  • Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village

Matale District

Yatawatta Police Area

  • Walpola
  • Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village

Nuwara-Eliya District

Norwood Police Area

  • Venchar
  • Ingustre
  • Tilary

Bagawanthalawa Police Area

  • Curcusworld
  • Bogawana
  • Loinon
  • Kotiyagala
  • Bagawanthalawa

Hatton Police Area

  • Nfield
