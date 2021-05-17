70 more Grama Niladhari divisions placed under isolation

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that 70 Grama Niladhari divisions in 10 districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).

The following areas have been placed under isolation:

Batticaloa District

Kirankulam Police Area

Lake road heading through Manchona (150C GN)

Weaving Mill Road (150C GN)

Velapodi Road (150C GN)

Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN)

Lake road heading to Vithanay (150B GN)

Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN)

Trincomalee District

Kinniya Police Area

Kinniya

Periya Kinniya

Kuttikarachchi

Ahuthar Town

Periyathumunei

Malinturei

Rahumaniya Tow

Sinna Kinniya

Mancholei

Katteiyaru

Kurinchakerny

Munachchenei

Kurunegala District

Giriulla Police Area

Hamangalla

Narangoda North

Narangoda South

Batapothalla

Malgamuwa

Dodampotta

Narangamuwa

Wattegedara

Katugampola

Kaudumunna

Hamanagoda

Weththawa

Mummana

Maharagama

Pahala Meddepola

Ihala Maddepola

Koduruwawala

Mahingamuwa

Siyabalawalana

Bopitiya

Ihala Labbala

Pahala Labbala

Maththegama

Wellawa

Gampaha District

Biyagama Police Area

Biyagama North

Ratnapura District

Kahawaththa Police Area

Nugawela West

Uduhaupe

Nugawela East

Endana

Madalagama

Rakwana Police Area

Panapitiya South

Panapitiya North

Gabbela

Miyanawita West

Galle District

Elpitiya Police Area

Batuwanhena

Walambagala

Ampara District

Padiyathalawa Police Area

Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village

Kalutara District

Ingiriya Police Area

Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area

Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura

Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment

Agalawatta Police Area

Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village

Matale District

Yatawatta Police Area

Walpola

Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village

Nuwara-Eliya District

Norwood Police Area

Venchar

Ingustre

Tilary

Bagawanthalawa Police Area

Curcusworld

Bogawana

Loinon

Kotiyagala

Bagawanthalawa

Hatton Police Area

Nfield