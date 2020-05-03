May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 May 3, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

705 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 705, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 172 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 705
Active Cases – 526
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 179
Recovered & Discharged – 172
Total Deaths – 7

