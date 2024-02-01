72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka on strike
Posted by Editor on February 1, 2024 - 8:30 am
72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka have launched a country-wide one-day strike from 6:30 AM today (February 01).
Ravi Kumudesh, the co-convener of the Health Trade Union Alliance, said that the health unions joined the strike demanding that the Rs.35,000 allowance given to the doctors be given to them as well.
The government did not respond to their demands even though they launched a strike earlier.
The All Ceylon Nurses’ Union has reached a decision to refrain from supporting today’s strike.
This was confirmed by its Chairman Ravindra Kahandawarachchi on Wednesday (January 31) afternoon, while speaking to media after visiting the Malwathu Maha Viharaya.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka on strike February 1, 2024
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 01, 2024 January 31, 2024
- Sri Lanka increases passport issuance fees under normal service January 31, 2024
- ‘The next time you want to take a holiday, go to Sri Lanka’ – Jaishankar to Indians January 31, 2024
- Sarath Fonseka slams Sajith Premadasa for bringing Daya Ratnayake to SJB January 31, 2024