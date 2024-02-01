72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka on strike

Posted by Editor on February 1, 2024 - 8:30 am

72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka have launched a country-wide one-day strike from 6:30 AM today (February 01).

Ravi Kumudesh, the co-convener of the Health Trade Union Alliance, said that the health unions joined the strike demanding that the Rs.35,000 allowance given to the doctors be given to them as well.

The government did not respond to their demands even though they launched a strike earlier.

The All Ceylon Nurses’ Union has reached a decision to refrain from supporting today’s strike.

This was confirmed by its Chairman Ravindra Kahandawarachchi on Wednesday (January 31) afternoon, while speaking to media after visiting the Malwathu Maha Viharaya.