Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament endorses certificate on Online Safety Bill
Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has endorsed the certificate on the Online Safety Bill, and it will be effective from today (February 01).
Parliament General Secretary Kushani Rohanadheera confirmed that the speaker endorsed the certificate on the Online Safety Bill.
Accordingly, the said Bill will come into effect as the Online Safety Act No.9 of 2024.
At the Second Reading, the bill received 108 votes in favor and 62 against on January 24, 2024.
Legislation seeking to regulate online content was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments on January 24, 2024, amid objections from opposition politicians and activists who alleged the new law would interfere with freedom of speech.
Thereafter, the opposition, and activists requested the speaker to refrain from endorsing the certificate on the Online Safety Bill until it is confirmed that the amendments submitted by the court are included.
