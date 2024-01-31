Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 01, 2024
Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 9:27 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from February 01, 2024.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 371 (increased by Rs. 5)
Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 456 (reduced by Rs. 8)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 363 (increased by Rs. 5)
Super Diesel – Rs. 468 (reduced by Rs. 7)
Kerosene – Rs. 262 (increased by Rs. 26)
