Sri Lanka increases passport issuance fees under normal service

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 8:50 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka has announced that the fee charged for the issuance of passports under the normal service will be increased with effect from February 01, 2024.

Accordingly, the fee for issuing passports for both online and offline applications under the normal service will be revised from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 with effect from February 01, 2024.