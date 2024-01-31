Sri Lanka increases passport issuance fees under normal service
Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 8:50 pm
The Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka has announced that the fee charged for the issuance of passports under the normal service will be increased with effect from February 01, 2024.
Accordingly, the fee for issuing passports for both online and offline applications under the normal service will be revised from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 with effect from February 01, 2024.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 01, 2024 January 31, 2024
- Sri Lanka increases passport issuance fees under normal service January 31, 2024
- ‘The next time you want to take a holiday, go to Sri Lanka’ – Jaishankar to Indians January 31, 2024
- Sarath Fonseka slams Sajith Premadasa for bringing Daya Ratnayake to SJB January 31, 2024
- Reliance’s Jio, Gortune pre-qualify for Sri Lanka Telecom stake bid January 31, 2024