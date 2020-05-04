May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

751 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

COVID-19

19 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 751, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 194 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 8 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 751
Active Cases – 549
New Cases for the day – 33
Observation in hospitals – 137
Recovered & Discharged – 194
Total Deaths – 8

Share on FB