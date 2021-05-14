A damaged economy can be repaired, but not lives – Ranil

Leader of the United National Party Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has recalled of claims by medical experts recently, who predicted COVID-19 will spread rapidly in the country in the next few weeks.

Speaking to media the UNP leader said the country should be placed under lockdown if recommended by health units.

While acknowledging such a move is a fatal blow to the already weakened economy, the former Prime Minister said it is necessary to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

Therefore, he urged the government to save public lives adding a damaged economy can be repaired while the damage to life cannot be repaired.

The Former Prime Minister stated there is a shortage of vaccines in Sri Lanka, adding it may be the end of 2021 or even next year for all people to be vaccinated and claimed until then citizens must be protected.

Therefore, the UNP leader said it is the duty of the government to take further steps in accordance with medical advice.

(Source: News Radio)