A rebellion can be suppressed only by suppression – Namal

If a rebellion is formed, it can only be suppressed by suppression, MP Namal Rajapaksa said.

MP Namal Rajapaksa said that he will give maximum support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the good work he is doing for the country.

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated this while speaking to the media after a discussion with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Headquarters at the Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today (August 06).