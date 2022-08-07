UN Chief António Guterres extends well wishes to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

UN Secretary General António Guterres sent a congratulatory letter dated 03rd August 2022 to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

While congratulating President Ranil Wickremesinghe, UN Secretary General António Guterres said the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be critical in bringing stability and ensuring an environment conducive to ushering Sri Lanka out of the current challenges it is facing.

The UN chief said in a message that he welcomed the commitment of President Wickremesinghe on forging a consensus among all political parties in developing a national strategy to address these challenges.

“I wish to encourage dialogue among all stakeholders, including consultation with the public, as well as respect for rule of law and fundamental human rights principles. Moreover, I take this opportunity to welcome the efforts of your country on the political participation of women and to encourage your leadership to accelerate progress.” he said.

He said that the United Nations remains ready to support the Government and people of Sri Lanka to address immediate and long-term needs and looks forward to continuing our cooperation to advance peacebuilding, sustainable development and human rights for the benefit of all Sri Lankans.