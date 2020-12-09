The Cabinet has drawn its attention on whether the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is functioning optimally, in terms of achieving their objectives.

While emphasising that the abolition of the PUCSL could only be done by another Act of Parliament, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said the letter sent by Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera to the Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle instructing him to take steps to close the PUCSL, the designated regulator of the electricity sector and water services, is simply a letter which is issued to reconsider whether the PUCSL was functioning properly.

Addressing the weekly Media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions, held yesterday (8), Co-Cabinet Spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said amendments would be made to the PUCSL after discussions, but added that abolishing the PUCSL is not on the agenda as yet.

“We believe that a Commission should not be abolished. There is only a discussion regarding the functions of the PUCSL and not about shutting it down. We are observing whether the PUCSL tends to achieve their given goals on time and whether their functions are timely and accurate,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)