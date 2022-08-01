Activist Dhaniz Ali further remanded

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered today (August 1) to remand Aragalaya activist Dhaniz Ali until August 15.

Activist Dhaniz Ali was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) and demanding to disrupt transmission.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe said that an announcement will be issued on August 15 regarding the granting bail to the suspect.

In addition, the Chief Magistrate ordered the Prison Department to produce the suspect in Court tomorrow (August 2).