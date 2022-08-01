Litro Gas prices to reduce from August 05

The price of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders will be reduced from August 05, 2022, Litro chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He says that the price of gas will be reduced in the future by a larger amount than the recent increase in gas prices.

Speaking to the media, the Litro chairman also said that the gas price is expected to be reduced by August 05 according to the gas price in the global market.

“I don’t want to say the exact price in rupees now. But let me give you a hint. We will reduce the price more than the last increase. We increased it by Rs. 50 but we will definitely reduce it by a lot more,” he said.