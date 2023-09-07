Afghanistan Cricket Board complains to Asian Cricket Council about match with Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on September 7, 2023 - 12:30 pm

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) complained to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about Tuesday night’s match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, according to ACB’s spokesman, Mohammad Naseem Sadaat.

Afghanistan was in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. The Afghan team lost its first match against Bangladesh by 89 runs.

On Tuesday, the Afghan team played against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and set a 292-run target.

In order to qualify for the semi finals, Afghanistan needed to chase the target in 37.1 overs. However, the commentators at the last minutes of the game, when Afghanistan reached 290—with 9 wickets lost — said that there is still a chance for Afghanistan to make it to the semi finals if any of the three balls after over 37.1 is hit for six.

But Afghan players on the field apparently were unaware of the calculation that they could still make it to the Super 4 had they reached 295 over the next three balls.

Sadaat said the ACB is calling for the punishment for those officials who were negligent in the matter, and even if the employees of the Afghanistan Cricket Board are proven to be negligent, they will be punished.

(TOLO news)