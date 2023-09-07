Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan ready to file a criminal complaint against his ex-spokesperson

Sri Lanka’s State Minister Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan yesterday (September 06) said the allegations made against him in the Channel 4 program on 2019 Easter Sunday attacks is based on lies.

Hanzeer Azad Maulana, who had worked closely with Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan, mentioned Minister of State for Rural Road Development, Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan in the Channel 4 program on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks broadcast on September 05, 2023 claiming Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan is directly linked with Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan on Wednesday (September 06) attempted to file a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the allegations made via Channel 4.

“The officials informed me to consult the police chief and hand over the complaint with his approval. I have obtained an appointment for Thursday (September 07). I will speak with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and hand over the documents,” he told reporters outside the CID.

Speaking in Parliament earlier in the day, Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan said that Hanzeer Azad Maulana, the individual who makes the allegations on the Channel 4 program, worked with him and his organization, and in order to secure asylum and some form of stability in life, he is engaged in the spread of false propaganda.

“He had officially got permission from our organization to migrate with his family, citing that he cannot live here, and needs to solve some issues. After going overseas a year ago, he made this controversial statement. We are well aware of what Channel 4 has done to our country, and our people in the past,” said the State Minister.

“From 2015 to 2020 I was in prison. It is astounding if an act like this can be carried out from within prison walls,” he added.

The State Minister said that Hanzeer Azad Maulana should also be investigated by an international investigation body, as he had admitted that he attended the first meeting with Zaharan.

“Therefore, as the Opposition Leader said, we must call for an international inquiry,” he told the parliament.