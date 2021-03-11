AG directs IGP to probe import of sword consignment

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct investigations into the import of swords, daggers & other such weapons into the country before and after the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the directive was given in relation to the Writ Application filed by Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

She further said the Attorney General also directed the IGP to take necessary action against the suspects in accordance with the law.

Through this petition, Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith is seeking an order in the nature of a Writ of Mandamus directing the IGP and the CID Director to conduct an inquire into the importation of the several consignments of swords and other weapons into the country, as well as the individuals and entities involved in the incidents.

