Maha Shivaratri celebration has enriched our society since ancient times – President

The colourful and vibrant cultural celebration of Maha Shivaratri by Hindu devotees has enriched our society since ancient times, states President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his Maha Shivaratri Day message.

The President’s message: “Sri Lankan Hindus and their brethren across the globe since ancient times pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on this Maha Shivarathri, with utmost reverence and expectation of dispelling darkness of ignorance and acquiring wisdom.

“Hindus believe that the blessings of the Lord Shiva, who they consider as the most powerful deity of the universe, will help to achieve social and economic prosperity and good health, as well as to nurture spiritual development of the devotees.

“Maha Shivarathri is the day Hindu devotees all over the world undertake a fast and offer prayers through the day and night and indulge in various cultural activities to pay homage to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for salvation. Hindu devotees believe that by meditating and venerating Lord Shiva with a tranquil mind they could embark on the path to attain spiritual enlightenment.

“In the previous year, the Hindu devotees were compelled to observe and celebrate the Maha Shivarathri day adhering to health guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic. Even though, there is some relaxation of certain restrictions, I believe that they will celebrate Maha Shivarathri day this time too adhering to the health guidelines as they did last year.

“Finally, I wish as the spirit of light illuminate your life, the blessings of Lord Shiva bestow upon us to achieve our objectives of establishing peace, reconciliation and happiness in the society,” the President states in his message.