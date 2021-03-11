Ranjan banned from having visitors for two weeks

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who pleaded guilty to posing for a selfie with Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna, has been banned from having visitors for two weeks.

The Department of Prisons said the sentence was imposed under provisions of the Prisons Ordinance.

Prisons spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that the Ranjan Ramanayake was produced before the Prison Diciplinery Board and found guilty for having a taken selfie.

MP Rajakaruna, who visited Ranjan Ramanayake at the Angunakolapelessa Prison had taken a selfie there and later posted it on his Facebook page.

MP Ramanayake is currently serving a four year rigorous prison sentence on charges of contempt of court.

The jailor who allowed MP Rajakaruna to carry his phone with him and take a selfie with Ramanayake was also interdicted.