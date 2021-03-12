Withdraw invite to Myanmar Foreign Minister – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena and the Government to withdraw the invitation made to the Foreign Minister of Myanmar, appointed by the military after the coup to participate in the Ministerial meeting of BIMSTEC.

He added this would appear as if Sri Lanka is endorsing Myanmar’s military coup, by which the democracy of that State has been immensely impacted, leading to providing International acceptance to such acts.

“The Government and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have failed to acknowledge the concept of International Recognition prior to making such invite,” he said adding that Sri Lanka as a democratic country has to voice against the military coup instead of extending an invite.

Premadasa added, thereby the Government and the Minister of Foreign Affairs should take steps to publicly proclaim that such invite will not be made.

Gunawardena’s letter to the Foreign Minister appointed by the Myanmar’s Military, U. Wunna Maung Lwin inviting him to participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial meeting, sparked controversy among thousands of Myanmar citizens who expressed their outrage on social media.

Secretary to the Foreign Affairs Ministry Jayanath Colombage, following the controversy, had told foreign Media that Lwin was invited because the country was a member nation of BIMSTEC and had not been removed or suspended.

“That doesn’t mean we have accepted the Myanmar military government. We have not taken a position on that matter,” he said.

