‘The Supreme Court today ordered the Attorney General to file charges against State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake over allegations of contempt of court, within a month.

The case was taken up before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices Vijith Malalgoda and Murdu Fernando.

The case was filed against State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament.