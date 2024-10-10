Ajith Nivard Cabraal indicted over Rs. 1.8 Billion Greek Bond loss

Indictments have been filed against former Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and three other defendants, accusing them of causing financial losses to the Sri Lankan government through investments in Greek treasury bonds in 2012.

The defendants are charged with causing a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the government by investing in Greek treasury bonds during Greece’s severe economic crisis.

Following the indictments submitted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the Colombo High Court ordered the defendants to be released on surety bail of Rs. 10 million each.

The court also imposed a travel ban on the defendants, requiring them to surrender their passports and obtain permission from the court if they wish to travel abroad.