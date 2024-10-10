Ajith Nivard Cabraal indicted over Rs. 1.8 Billion Greek Bond loss
Indictments have been filed against former Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and three other defendants, accusing them of causing financial losses to the Sri Lankan government through investments in Greek treasury bonds in 2012.
The defendants are charged with causing a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the government by investing in Greek treasury bonds during Greece’s severe economic crisis.
Following the indictments submitted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the Colombo High Court ordered the defendants to be released on surety bail of Rs. 10 million each.
The court also imposed a travel ban on the defendants, requiring them to surrender their passports and obtain permission from the court if they wish to travel abroad.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ajith Nivard Cabraal indicted over Rs. 1.8 Billion Greek Bond loss October 10, 2024
- Private Bus from Colombo to Embilipitiya destroyed by fire in Madampe October 10, 2024
- Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Sri Lanka October 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka President discusses revenue strategies with Customs and Inland Revenue October 10, 2024
- Sri Lanka sees slow start to October with 25,966 tourist arrivals October 10, 2024