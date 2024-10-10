Former MP Anupa Pasqual’s two bank accounts frozen by court order

The Colombo High Court has issued an order freezing two bank accounts belonging to former State Minister Anupa Pasqual.

This is related to an ongoing investigation under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (October 10) requested the Colombo High Court to freeze two bank accounts belonging to the former State Minister, located in banks in Koggala and Matugama, for a period of three months.

After considering the request, the court issued the order.