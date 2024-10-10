Former MP Anupa Pasqual’s two bank accounts frozen by court order
Posted by Editor on October 10, 2024 - 2:02 pm
The Colombo High Court has issued an order freezing two bank accounts belonging to former State Minister Anupa Pasqual.
This is related to an ongoing investigation under the Anti-Corruption Act.
Officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (October 10) requested the Colombo High Court to freeze two bank accounts belonging to the former State Minister, located in banks in Koggala and Matugama, for a period of three months.
After considering the request, the court issued the order.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Shani Abeysekara returns to Police Service October 10, 2024
- 11,000 acres of land from Kantale Sugar Company allocated to farmers October 10, 2024
- Former minister Johnston Fernando faces overseas travel ban October 10, 2024
- World Bank projects 4.4% growth for Sri Lanka in 2024, highlights $10 billion export potential October 10, 2024
- Former MP Anupa Pasqual’s two bank accounts frozen by court order October 10, 2024