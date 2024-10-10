Private Bus from Colombo to Embilipitiya destroyed by fire in Madampe

Posted by Editor on October 10, 2024 - 11:57 am

A private bus traveling from Colombo to Embilipitiya was completely destroyed by fire earlier this morning (October 10) in the Kawduwawa area of Madampe.

The incident occurred around 7:20 AM while the bus was mid-journey with nearly 50 passengers on board. However, no injuries were reported.

Local residents responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under control, but the bus was entirely gutted.

The Rakwana Police have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire.