Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

October 10, 2024

Justice of the Supreme Court, Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando, took her oath as the Acting Chief Justice of Sri Lanka this morning (October 10) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

She took the oath before Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as reported by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

An alumna of Moratuwa Girls’ College, she graduated with a law degree from the University of Colombo.

Fernando joined the Attorney General’s Department in 1985.

In 1997, she was appointed Deputy Solicitor General and advanced to the position of Additional Solicitor General in 2014.

She was later appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court by then-President Maithripala Sirisena in March 2018.