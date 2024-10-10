Sri Lanka President discusses revenue strategies with Customs and Inland Revenue

A meeting between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and senior officials from the Sri Lanka Customs Department and the Inland Revenue Department took place yesterday (October 9) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion focused on strategic plans to enhance revenue generation and improve operational efficiency within these two departments, in line with the government’s broader economic and regulatory reforms.

Officials from both departments briefed the President on the challenges they face in revenue management and tax collection.

The importance of strengthening coordination between the Inland Revenue Department and the Customs Department to effectively address these issues was emphasized.

Further attention was given to the need for stronger enforcement of tax laws through proper coordination, preventing tax evasion, and improving revenue collection.