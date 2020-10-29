The All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association says those selling bakery products in three-wheelers and bicycles have been prevented from operating in curfew-imposed areas.

Chairman NK Jayawardena requested the government to grant permission for sellers of bakery products to function without any restrictions.

Jayawardene said permission is yet to be granted for bakery owners to carry out mobile services, adding that some owners may operate three-wheelers with bakery goods on a small scale.

He expressed hope that the government will grant permission for owners to carry out operations under certain rules and regulations as it was allowed in the past.

Jayawardene therefore urged the government to provide solutions for bakery owners to operate mobile services and provide essential food items to the public.

(Source: News Radio)