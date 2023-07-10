Another bus accident: Eight injured after bus topples on Nuwara Eliya – Gampola road

Posted by Editor on July 10, 2023 - 5:51 pm

Eight persons have been wounded and hospitalized after a bus carrying a group on a picnic toppled in the Helboda area along the Nuwara Eliya – Gampola road.

This is the third bus accident within the last 24 hours.

The accident is suspected to have taken place due to the bus hitting a mound on the side of the road and then rolled over after the driver of the bus fell asleep and the bus had been carrying 22 passengers, Police said.

According to Police, the injured persons were admitted to the Kothmale and Pussellawa regional hospitals for treatment.

According to hospital sources, their conditions were not serious.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Pussallewa Police.

Related Articles: