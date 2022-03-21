Mar 21 2022 March 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Another man dies while waiting in line for fuel in Mirigama

People stand in a queue to buy diesel fuel at a petrol station in Sri Lanka

People stand in a queue to buy diesel fuel at a petrol station in Sri Lanka (AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA)

Another Senior Citizen had died after collapsing while waiting in line for fuel at a filling station in Mirigama today (March 21).

The deceased was identified as a 76-year-old male.

On Sunday (March 20) a 70-year-old person who was in a queue at a petrol station in Kadawatha collapsed and died.

On Saturday (March 19), a person who was waiting in line to obtain kerosene from a fuel queue in Kandy also died after collapsing.

