Another man dies while waiting in line for fuel in Mirigama

Another Senior Citizen had died after collapsing while waiting in line for fuel at a filling station in Mirigama today (March 21).

The deceased was identified as a 76-year-old male.

On Sunday (March 20) a 70-year-old person who was in a queue at a petrol station in Kadawatha collapsed and died.

On Saturday (March 19), a person who was waiting in line to obtain kerosene from a fuel queue in Kandy also died after collapsing.