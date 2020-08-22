Applicants rejected in government employment program allowed to appeal
Posted in Local News
Graduates whose names were rejected under the government’s employment programme can send their appeals to the respective divisional secretariat by 15 September, says the Ministry of Public Administration.
The eligible are those whose applications were rejected on the ground of already having a job or having EPF membership.
Ministry secretary J.J. Ratnasiri adds that the specimen appeal form is available on the ministry website: www.pubad.gov.lk
